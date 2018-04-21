Abara, Obi win LBA for March - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Abara, Obi win LBA for March – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Abara, Obi win LBA for March
New Telegraph Newspaper
Niger Tornadoes head coach Hamza Abara and Abia Warriors striker Samson Obi have been named the Manager and Player for the month of March in the Nigeria Professional Football League respectively by the League Bloggers Awards. LBA announced the winners …
