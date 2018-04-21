 Abara, Obi win LBA for March - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Abara, Obi win LBA for March – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Abara, Obi win LBA for March
New Telegraph Newspaper
Niger Tornadoes head coach Hamza Abara and Abia Warriors striker Samson Obi have been named the Manager and Player for the month of March in the Nigeria Professional Football League respectively by the League Bloggers Awards. LBA announced the winners

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.