 'ABCON's live-rate portal'll promote transparency, price discovery - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘ABCON’s live-rate portal’ll promote transparency, price discovery – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

'ABCON's live-rate portal'll promote transparency, price discovery
New Telegraph Newspaper
The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) will on May 2, 2018, launch www.naijabdcs.com, a live rate engine room created by the association to promote transparency and price discovery in the foreign exchange market. Speaking to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.