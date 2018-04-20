 Abdi rushes to Supreme Court to hold onto his seat - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi (R) during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2017 held at Wajir stadium. /Stephen Astariko. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Embattled Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has taken his battle to the Supreme
Missing name on graduation list costs governor coveted seatThe Standard
Appeals court finds Wajir governor's election was indeed a nullityCapital FM Kenya

