Abduction: Afe Babalola advocates security beef-up in schools — Nigeria Today

Abduction: Afe Babalola advocates security beef-up in schools

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has called on school proprietors to provide adequate security for their pupils.

Babalola made the call on Wednesday while speaking at the 12th International Conference of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPSS) held at the Alfa Belgore Hall, ABUAD.

The theme of this year’s NAPPS International Conference is “Strategy tools for combating a shift in Educational System in the 21st Century.

Babalola explained that a conducive environment must be provided to make learning possible noting that a school must not be built near a motor park or market.

He argued that there must be adequate spaces for teachers and students, with an adequate temperature, ventilation, and lighting, with water, electricity, and Internet services, as well as sanitary services and the respective drainage of sewage waters.

Apparently concerned about security challenges in the country, ABUAD Founder said schools must be protected in view of insurgency and onslaught of herdsmen in some parts of the country.

Babalola said: “We are all too familiar with the security challenges facing the country today with Boko Haram insurgents abducting hundreds of school girls and herdsmen sacking schools after destroying their farmlands.

“With this at the back of our minds, schools must provide adequate security for their pupils and their teachers.”

He said profit-making should not be the primary reason for establishing schools but to impart knowledge on the future generation and give access to quality education to those needing it.

Babalola added: “From the beginning, the purpose of education was impartation of knowledge and acquisition of quality Education. It was not for profit making as it is known and practiced in some quarters today.

“I have said it in many for a that education is an expensive and non-rewarding enterprise designed to develop one’s community and raise future leaders and indeed, a new generation of leaders and leave the society better than he met it.

“For the sake of emphasis, it is not a profit making venture. My experience these nine years of running ABUAD permits me the latitude to advise those who think they can make money by running a university to look into some other directions as they are not likely to make money by running a university.”

“In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, no one should think of breaking even in the first few years after the commencement of an educational institution, but if the standards high, people will definitely patronize you and perhaps you may make some money which of course must be ploughed back into the school for better and greater efficiency.”

