Abductors cut ransom on Otun Olubadan’s twins to N10m — Nigeria Today

Abductors cut ransom on Otun Olubadan’s twins to N10m

The kidnappers of the twins of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday reduced the ransom from N40 million to N10 million.

The abductors had demanded N100 million to release the twins, a boy and a girl.

They initially reduced the amount to N40 million.

The children were kidnapped last week at gunpoint in Akobo, Ibadan.

Oba Balogun confirmed yesterday the ransom was reduced to N10 million.

He hoped that his twins would soon be released.

Efforts to get the police to react were futile, as calls to the command’s spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, came unanswered.

