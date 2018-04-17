Abductors Release Otun-Olubadan's Twins After Receiving N10m - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Abductors Release Otun-Olubadan’s Twins After Receiving N10m – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Abductors Release Otun-Olubadan's Twins After Receiving N10m
Independent Newspapers Limited
The abducted twins of Oba Lekan Balogun, Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland were released today seven days after they were kidnapped. The twins, abducted seven days ago were released in Lagos on Monday afternoon by the abductors after collecting a ransom of …
Ibadan's abducted twins freed after N10m ransom paid
Ibadan twins kidnap: Olubadan visits king Balogun
Kidnappers release Ibadan chief's twins after N10m ransom
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!