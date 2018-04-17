 Abductors Release Otun-Olubadan's Twins After Receiving N10m - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Abductors Release Otun-Olubadan’s Twins After Receiving N10m – Independent Newspapers Limited

Abductors Release Otun-Olubadan's Twins After Receiving N10m
The abducted twins of Oba Lekan Balogun, Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland were released today seven days after they were kidnapped. The twins, abducted seven days ago were released in Lagos on Monday afternoon by the abductors after collecting a ransom of
