Abia APC tackles Senator Abaribe over anti-Buhari comment — Nigeria Today

Abia APC tackles Senator Abaribe over anti-Buhari comment

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has demanded an unreserved apology from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South in the Senate over what they called his derogatory comment against President Muhammadu Buhari on the floor of the Senate on Thursday. Senator Abaribe, in his contribution to a debate at the plenary […]

Abia APC tackles Senator Abaribe over anti-Buhari comment

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

