 Abia Commissioner confirms Lassa Fever outbreak at FMC, Umuahia — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Abia Commissioner confirms Lassa Fever outbreak at FMC, Umuahia

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

The Commissioner for Information in Abia, Mr John Okiyi, has confirmed the outbreak of the deadly Lassa Fever at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia. Okiyi, who made the disclosure in a statement in Umuahia on Monday, said that the government and the hospital management had swung into action to check the spread of the disease. “Abia Government is aware of the reported outbreak of Lassa Fever at FMC, Umuahia.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.