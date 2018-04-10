Abia politicians shelve differences, attend Emenike mother’s burial — Nigeria Today

Abia politicians shelve differences, attend Emenike mother’s burial

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—PROMINENT Abia politicians, weekend set aside their political differences when they converged at Umukabia for the burial ceremony of the mother of APC chieftain, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

At the occasion, President Muhammadu Buhari stressed the need to build strong bridges across ethnic, religious and political divides for a better Nigeria.

Addressing the burial ceremony of Mrs. Helen Egobekee Emenike Uwagbama, mother of Ikechi Emenike, which saw the coming together of some hitherto bitter political rivals of Emenike, including Senators Theodore Orji, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, among other PDP members, President Buhari who was represented by Education Minister, Adamu Adamu said “such bridge building among the political class would help Nigeria achieve national cohesion, peace and harmony among the diverse peoples.”

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu led his two colleagues, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State to attend the burial ceremony which also saw the presence of Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu as well as former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Silva.

