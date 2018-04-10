 Abia Poly lecturers begin strike over 11 months salary arrears - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Abia Poly lecturers begin strike over 11 months salary arrears – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Abia Poly lecturers begin strike over 11 months salary arrears
Vanguard
ABA—THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Abia State Polytechnic chapter, has embarked on an industrial action over the non-payment of 11 months salary arrears and 14 months check-off dues owed the union. The lecturers in a protest yesterday
NAGRAT calls off strike, says it is 'satisfied' with new payment plan for salary arrearsGhanaWeb

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.