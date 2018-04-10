Abia Poly lecturers begin strike over 11 months salary arrears - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Abia Poly lecturers begin strike over 11 months salary arrears – Vanguard
Abia Poly lecturers begin strike over 11 months salary arrears
ABA—THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Abia State Polytechnic chapter, has embarked on an industrial action over the non-payment of 11 months salary arrears and 14 months check-off dues owed the union. The lecturers in a protest yesterday …
