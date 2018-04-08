Abia State Polytechnic Management Threatens Staff Over 10-Month Salary Arrears — Nigeria Today

What an unfortunate place to lecture of be a none academic staff. The staff of Abia State polytechnic, Aba decided to embark on a strike action from Monday 9th April over 10 months salary arreas after series of promises by the management to pay the outstanding arreas but to no avail.

To their surprise, on Thursday the management issued the attached memo to all the departments of the school threatening sanction on any staff who decides to join the strike action. I was really astonished reading this memo to workers being owed 10 months salary and being threatened to swallow the bitter pill and keep moving.

How have these people been managing to carter for their families all these while remain a mystery. My neighbour who lectures in this institution cried when her kids were sent home for school fees earlier this year while a tricycle (Keke napep) rider was able to clear his own kids school fees in one payment.

Funny enough the acting rector of this institution, Prof. Friday Eboh is rocking a 25000 naira daily suit for over a year now when the school has a well furnished duplex for its rectors. I sincerely wonder who will rule this people if they finally get the Biafra they are clamoring for.