Abia State Polytechnic Staff Go On Indefinite Strike, Protest 11 Months Non Salary Payment — Nigeria Today

The Abia State Polytechnic staffs and students are now on the streets of Aba protesting in solidarity with their lecturers and non academic staffs over 11 months of non payment of salaries, which gave raise to the ongoing indefinite strike.

Recall that the school management had threatened their entire staff, including the academic and non academic stuff with a memo detailing that any of their staff who chooses to go on strike should bear in mind that he or she will no longer be a staff of the school.

Regardless of the said threat, both the academic and non academic staff embarked on indefinitely strike today and as well protested in the streets of Aba over the governor’s non payment of salary areas for 11 months and counting.

