Abia Warriors vs kastina United: Police avert mob attack on officials - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Abia Warriors vs kastina United: Police avert mob attack on officials – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Abia Warriors vs kastina United: Police avert mob attack on officials
Vanguard
Policemen on Sunday averted a mob attack against the match officials in the Match Day 17 of the Nigerian Professional Football League between Abia Warriors and visiting Katsina United FC at the Umuahia Township Stadium. The fans, had during the match …
Abia Warriors threaten pay strike over 17-match unpaid bonuses
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!