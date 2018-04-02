Abigborodo residents urged to support Okowa — Nigeria Today

Abigborodo residents urged to support Okowa

By Gab Ejuwa

Chairman of Abigborodo community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Monday Agbeyi, has called on the people of the community to come out en mass to welcome the governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as he commissions Alema College, Abigborodo on Wednesday.

Agbeyi, in a statement on behalf of Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the traditional Head of Abigborodo community, the Alema-in-Council, trustees, youths, women and the people of the community stated that the school if commissioned will ensure speedy development of the community.

“It is worthy to note that this project was initiated by Uduaghan during his reign as govenor of Delta State .”

It is our joy that this laudable project among others and the spirit of continuity continue to manifest in our dear state,” the statement added.

