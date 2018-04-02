 Abigborodo residents urged to support Okowa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Abigborodo residents urged to support Okowa

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Gab Ejuwa

Chairman of Abigborodo community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Monday Agbeyi, has called on the people of the community to come out en mass to welcome the governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as he commissions Alema College, Abigborodo on Wednesday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

•Okowa

Agbeyi, in a statement on behalf of Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the traditional Head of Abigborodo community, the Alema-in-Council, trustees, youths, women and the people of the community stated that the school if commissioned will ensure speedy development of the community.

“It is worthy to note that this project was initiated by  Uduaghan during his reign as govenor of Delta State .”

It is our joy that this laudable project among others and the spirit of continuity continue to manifest in our dear state,” the statement added.

 

 

The post Abigborodo residents urged to support Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.