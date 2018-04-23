Absence of Judge stalls kidnap kingpin Evans’ trial — Nigeria Today

Absence of Judge stalls kidnap kingpin Evans’ trial

By Abdulwahab Abdulah and Jane Echewodo

The trial of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a k a Evans was Monday stalled due to the absence of the trial Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

It was learnt that the trial judge went on an official trip with the Lagos State Chief Judge.

The matter was therefore adjourned till June 16 for continuation of trial.

At the last adjourned date, two Compact Disks (CDs) showing video recordings of Evans confessing to his crimes was shown in court.

The video showed Evans confessing to kidnapping of his victims and to armed robbery within and outside Lagos state.

The clips from the video were played while the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Titi Shitta-Bey was leading a witness, Inspector Idowu Haruna in evidence in-chief.

The defendant was shown smiling occasionally as he narrated his escapades in bank robberies and kidnapping, while he admitted collecting ransoms ranging from $250,000 to $1million depending on the victim.

He also gave details of his family background, how he ran away from home, went into armed robbery and later kidnapping.

While giving evidence, the prosecution witness, Haruna said Evans, during interrogation, gave them names and information about the people he had kidnapped in Lagos and in other states.

“He confessed that on June 28, 2014, at Saka Street., Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos, he was armed with an Ak47 gun and he kidnapped Mr Sylvanus Ahanonu, taking him to their hideout in a danfo bus.

“After holding the victim for nine weeks, they contacted his family demanding $2million. We negotiated with his family and they agreed to pay $420,000” adding that the money was paid by instalments.

Haruna noted further that after Sylvanus regained his freedom, he gave a statement to the police, his wife Mrs Chinyemere Ahanonu who negotiated his release and his brother Dominic Ahanonu who dropped off the ransome all volunteered statements

Evans is standing trial with co-defendants,Victor Aduba for four-counts of kidnapping of Sylvanus Ahanonu Afia and for unlawful possession of firearms.

Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court.

