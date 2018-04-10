Abu Dhabi Launches Six Historic Oil and Gas Licensing Opportunities — Nigeria Today

Abu Dhabi Launches Six Historic Oil and Gas Licensing Opportunities

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced, today, as part of Abu Dhabi’s first ever block licensing strategy and on behalf of the Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC), the details of the initial round of six geographical oil and gas blocks open for bidding. This follows the announcement last month by His Excellency Dr Sultan […]

The post Abu Dhabi Launches Six Historic Oil and Gas Licensing Opportunities appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

