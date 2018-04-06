Abu Dhabi Police launches 3D printing initiative - Emirates 24|7 — Nigeria Today

Abu Dhabi Police launches 3D printing initiative – Emirates 24|7
|
Emirates 24|7
|
Abu Dhabi Police launches 3D printing initiative
Emirates 24|7
The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, represented by the Criminal Evidence Administration of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector, launched a 3D printing initiative that aims to benefit its criminal investigations and present evidence in a concrete way and …
Silicon Valley's 500 Startups Takes on Abu Dhabi Financial Group as Strategic Investor
CultureSummit Abu Dhabi commences this weekend
Man held for growing marijuana at home
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!