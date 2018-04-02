ABUAD to establish haemodialysis centre — Nigeria Today

ABUAD to establish haemodialysis centre

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, in collaboration with the Atlanta Georgia USA-based Bridge of Life, BOL, a non-profit organization is set to establish a Centre of Excellence in Haemodialysis at the institution’s ultra-modern Multi System Hospital.

In his remarks, Babalola said the university which parades an army of highly talented and professionals of international repute is moving at a faster rate than he had contemplated, adding “We have started well, we have arrived and we are going up and up and up.”

Speaking at a one-day train-the-trainers workshop on the ABUAD/BOL Haemodialysis Partnership in Ado-Ekti over the weekend, Mr. Christopher E. Atwater, BOL’s Director of Technical Operations, said: “The principal objective of the BOL Haemodialysis partnership all over the world is to empower people to set up their own Haemodialysis Centres that will be internationally acclaimed and recognized.

“We are not here for a mere partnership. We are here to supply and install world-class haemodialysis equipment, test-run them, train people on how to use the sophisticated equipment for enhanced performance. We are offering a total package by providing quality and sustainable patient care and the tools to manage clinical operations through comprehensive training.”

