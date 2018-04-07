Abuja authorities move against churches, mosques, clubs — Nigeria Today

Abuja authorities move against churches, mosques, clubs
The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Coordinator, Umar Shuaibu says the council is set to remove lounges and clubs in residential areas to curb the menace of noise pollution in the territory. Shuaibu said this at a news briefing on Friday. He said the various noise nuisances from the lounges, night clubs and worship centres […]
