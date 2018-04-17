Abuja Joins Race To Host 2022 Youth Olympics - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Abuja Joins Race To Host 2022 Youth Olympics – Concise News



Concise News Abuja Joins Race To Host 2022 Youth Olympics

Concise News

Nigeria has presented Abuja as one of three Afrian cities interested in hosting the 2022 Summer Youth Olympics Games (YOG). Tunisia and Senegal are the two other African countries in contention. The Nigerian capital was presented at the Sport Accord …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

