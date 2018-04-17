Abuja Joins Race To Host 2022 Youth Olympics - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Abuja Joins Race To Host 2022 Youth Olympics – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Abuja Joins Race To Host 2022 Youth Olympics
Concise News
Nigeria has presented Abuja as one of three Afrian cities interested in hosting the 2022 Summer Youth Olympics Games (YOG). Tunisia and Senegal are the two other African countries in contention. The Nigerian capital was presented at the Sport Accord …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!