Abuja Light Rail To Be Ready In Few Weeks – Opeifa — Nigeria Today

Abuja Light Rail To Be Ready In Few Weeks – Opeifa

The secretary, Transport Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Comrade Kayode Opeifa, has given an assurance that the long awaited Abuja Light Rail project would be ready for commissioning in few weeks time. Briefing newsmen on the status of the project, Opeifa stated that the light rail project is about 99 per cent […]

