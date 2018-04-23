 Abuja To Host Annual Internet Freedom Forum — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Abuja To Host Annual Internet Freedom Forum

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The federal capital city, Abuja is set to play host to the annual Internet Freedom Forum organised by Paradigm Initiative. The forum which holds between April 24 – 26, 2018, comes at an important time when many Africans fear for their freedom online. According to Paradigm Initiative, the Lagos-based organisers of the Forum, “the Forum helps […]

The post Abuja To Host Annual Internet Freedom Forum appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.