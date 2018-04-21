AC Milan Expecting Financial Fair Play Sanctions From UEFA — Nigeria Today

AC Milan Expecting Financial Fair Play Sanctions From UEFA

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone said he is optimistic there will be no repercussions on his club’s summer transfer activities, although he does expect some sanctions after a meeting with UEFA in Nyon on Friday to discuss a settlement agreement in view of potential financial fair play (FFP) restrictions on the Serie A club.

Fassone, executive director Han Li and CFO Valentina Montanari were all due to present UEFA with a business plan aimed at refinancing debts taken on by the club’s new owner Yonghong Li when he acquired the club from Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest group a year ago.

The terms of that deal, which included a substantial loan from the Elliot Management Corporation, are under scrutiny in view of possible infringement of FFP rules, with Milan facing the prospect of a fine, restrictions on the buying of new players or limitations on their squad for future participations in UEFA club competitions.

Fassone does not feel that will be the case, though, as he expressed optimism as he spoke to Sky Sport Italia after the meeting.

“It was a meeting — our third with this commission — for an update on the economic situation of this season which has gone better than they had predicted,” Fassone said. “We presented a business plan for the coming years and there was a long, detailed discussion.

“We left with great respect, waiting for them to make their evaluations and come back to us with proposals. In our case, considering Milan have some deadlines fast approaching, we presented them with a letter from Elliott which testifies for their support and a greater presence in assuring economic security for Milan, whatever the circumstances.

“[UEFA] have been reassured about the timings of the proposals, which could be financed by somebody external or with a refinancing. We hope that [sanctions] will be contained, but certainly there will be some.”

When asked if he feared for a spending freeze in the summer transfer window, Fassone added: “I didn’t get this impression. The commission just asked questions about figures and when their proposal arrives, we will see. They have not set any more appointments to see us and we left cordially.”

