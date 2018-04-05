AC Milan reward 'hard-working' Gattuso with new, improved deal - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

AC Milan reward ‘hard-working’ Gattuso with new, improved deal – Vanguard
Vanguard
AC Milan reward 'hard-working' Gattuso with new, improved deal
AC Milan have rewarded coach Gennaro Gattuso for an upturn in the club's fortunes with a contract that will see him remain at the helm until 2021. AC Milan's Coach Gennaro Gattuso. “Gennaro Gattuso and AC Milan: the alliance continues! The Rossoneri …
