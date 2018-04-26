ACC arrests Kambwili's son - Times of Zambia — Nigeria Today

ACC arrests Kambwili’s son – Times of Zambia
|
Times of Zambia
|
ACC arrests Kambwili's son
Times of Zambia
THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Information and Broadcasting Services minister Chishimba Kambwili's son, Mwamba, on two counts of possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime involving K630,000. Mwamba, who …
Kambwili's son arrested over property
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!