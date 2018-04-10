Access Bank introduces quick code for payday loan - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Access Bank introduces quick code for payday loan – The Punch
The Punch
Access Bank introduces quick code for payday loan
Access Bank Plc has launched a special USSD code for quicker and instant access to loans for its customers. The quick code, *901*11#, is a strategic tool for the recently-launched PayDay Loan product by the bank, according to a statement by the lender …
Access Bank Introduces USSD Code *901*11# for PayDay Loan
