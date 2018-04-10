Access Bank introduces USSD Code *901*11# for PayDay Loan - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Access Bank introduces USSD Code *901*11# for PayDay Loan – New Telegraph Newspaper
New Telegraph Newspaper
Access Bank introduces USSD Code *901*11# for PayDay Loan
New Telegraph Newspaper
Aiming to provide quicker and instant access to loans for customers, Access Bank Plc has launched a special USSD code 90111#, a strategic tool for its recently-launched Pay- Day Loan product. In a statement, the lender said that the PayDay Loan, which …
