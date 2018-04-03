Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Secures New N500m Deal — Nigeria Today

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Secures New N500m Deal

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has secured a deal with Revolution Plus Property Development Company which is worth N500m.

The Project Consultant for the Lagos Marathon, Bukola Olopade, disclosed that the company has signed a five-year deal which will run from the 2019 edition to 2023 edition worth N100 million per annum.

“We at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon are delighted to welcome RevolutionPlus into the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon family. The company shares our vision and goal, which is to be a global leader in marathon and road races,” a statement issued by Olopade said.

Also speaking, Bamidele Onalaja, the Managing Director RevolutionPlus Property Development Company, said the company is highly delighted to join the marathon family.

His words: “The phenomenal growth of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon within a short period is one of the reasons why we decided to partner with them. To have your course certified by AIMS , get an IAAF Bronze Label and have over a 100,000 starter at the third edition of your marathon including many foreign and local elites is not a small feat, very few marathons in the world that have this, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is a global brand and we want to identify with”. “ Our story is similar to the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon story which becomes a force to reckon with in three years, we are also a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria after four years.’’

Meanwhile, Olopade also promised that RevolutionPlus will have a chat with media later in April to shed more light on their sponsorship package for the Lagos Marathon which will rub off on the athletes and others.

