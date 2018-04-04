 Access Bank Partners Unified Payments on Innovative Payment Solution - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Access Bank Partners Unified Payments on Innovative Payment Solution – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Access Bank Partners Unified Payments on Innovative Payment Solution
THISDAY Newspapers
Access Bank Plc has gone into a partnership with Unified Payments to provide a payment solution in Nigeria christened 'PayAttitude Digital.' The digital payment solution was unveiled in Lagos yesterday. Speaking at the event, the Group Managing
Access Bank leverages phone numbers to pioneer payment solutionBusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.