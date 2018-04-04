Access Bank Partners Unified Payments on Innovative Payment Solution — Nigeria Today

Access Bank Partners Unified Payments on Innovative Payment Solution

Lawal Kehinde

Access Bank Plc has gone into a partnership with Unified Payments to provide a payment solution in Nigeria christened ‘PayAttitude Digital.’

The digital payment solution was unveiled in Lagos yesterday.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, described the solution as a leading-edge payment solution that will ensure customers of the bank enjoy unique and convenient banking services. He explained: “Customers can send and receive cash, initiate third party payments, pay physical and online merchants and much more.

“Individual users can simply download the App from Appstore on their devices while merchants can be set up remotely.”

Furthermore, Wigwe said PayAttitude Digital would be more beneficial and efficient to the bank’s customers in making payments and transactions from their phones.

“The initiative will safeguard customer account from errors, fraud in their banking activities.

“Access Bank is committed to simplifying the lives of our customers and this is evident through the number of innovative solutions that we make a available to them,” he added.

PayAttitude Digital was also described as a smart, trendy and convenient mobile App that enables account holders to use just their phone number for transaction at ATMs, Web and PoS terminals.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Unified Payments Services Limited, Mr. Agada Apochi stated that “Unified Payments is happy to be the pioneer processor, switch and partner of PayAttitude and Access Bank to provide top-notch services as we have always done.”

In her remark, the Country Managing Director of PayAttitude, Mrs. Titilayo Olubiyi said: “With PayAttitude, no visit to bank branch is required to be enabled.” According to her, “it is all self-service from customer device. Likewise, it guarantees higher security levels as PIN will no longer be entered on the PoS, ATM or Web but on the personal device of customers.

“All these and more are made possible by the digital innovation which has been granted the patent for the technology. It leverages the ubiquity of phone number and handled devices,” Olubiyi said.

