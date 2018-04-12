Access Bank unveils USSD code - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Access Bank unveils USSD code – The Nation Newspaper
BusinessAMLive
Access Bank unveils USSD code
The Nation Newspaper
Access Bank Plc has launched a special Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code *901*11#, a strategic tool for the recently-launched Payday Loan product by the bank. The code is the lender's means of providing quicker and instant access to …
Payday Loan: The Power of Now
Access Bank offers instant access to loans through PayDay Loan on USSD code *901*11#
