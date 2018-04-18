 Access Lagos City Marathon unveils RevolutionPlus - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Access Lagos City Marathon unveils RevolutionPlus – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Access Lagos City Marathon unveils RevolutionPlus
The Nation Newspaper
Organisers of the Lagos City Marathon, Nilayo Sports have unveiled RevolutionPlus as the latest addition to the list of sponsors of the annual event. The deal, which was signed at the headquarters of RevolutionPlus Property Development Company
RevolutionPlus agrees N500m five-year deal with Access Bank Lagos City MarathonGuardian (blog)
Revolution Plus joins Lagos City MarathonNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.