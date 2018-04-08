ACCI strengthens Ukraine trade bilateral relations, signs MoU - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

ACCI strengthens Ukraine trade bilateral relations, signs MoU – Vanguard
ACCI strengthens Ukraine trade bilateral relations, signs MoU
Vanguard
Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ukraine government to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries. Speaking at Nigeria-Ukrainian Trade & Investment Integration Forum in …
