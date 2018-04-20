Accident report indicts pilots, airline, NCAA in Associated's 2013 crash - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Accident report indicts pilots, airline, NCAA in Associated’s 2013 crash – Guardian (blog)
Accident report indicts pilots, airline, NCAA in Associated's 2013 crash
The final probe report into the 2013 crash of a plane belonging to Associated Aviation Limited has indicted its pilots and the airline of poor handling of the ill-fated aircraft, leading to the fatal accident in Lagos. The report, among five others …
Aircraft Acquisition Gets Boost
