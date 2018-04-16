AccuWeather forecast: Showers, cooler conditions - KGO-TV — Nigeria Today

AccuWeather forecast: Showers, cooler conditions – KGO-TV
|
KGO-TV
|
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, cooler conditions
KGO-TV
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast. Showers, cooler with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs: 52-58. Concord: 50/58. Fremont: 48/55. Redwood City : 47/54. San Francisco: 51/53. San Jose: 51/57. Coast TODAY: Breezy with showers …
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
#MondayWeather: Soak up today's beautiful weather
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!