 Acer’s faster Nitro 5 gaming notebook offers GTX 1050 Ti, Intel Optane — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Acer’s faster Nitro 5 gaming notebook offers GTX 1050 Ti, Intel Optane

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Acer’s newest Nitro 5 gaming notebook will keep the entry-level pricing and add in more RAM, a GTX 1050 Ti, Intel’s latest high-powered CPUs, and Intel Optane memory for much better performance.

The post Acer’s faster Nitro 5 gaming notebook offers GTX 1050 Ti, Intel Optane appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.