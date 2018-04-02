 Acer’s stylish new all-in-one PC packs a built-in Qi wireless charging station — Nigeria Today
Acer’s stylish new all-in-one PC packs a built-in Qi wireless charging station

Acer introduced its stylish new Aspire S24 all-in-one PC based on Intel’s latest eighth-generation Core i5 processor. It includes a built-in Qi wireless charging station for recharging your supporting devices without any wires.

The post Acer’s stylish new all-in-one PC packs a built-in Qi wireless charging station appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

