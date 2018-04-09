Achievers University 10th Anniversary / 7th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events — Nigeria Today

Achievers University 10th Anniversary / 7th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events

Achievers University 10th Anniversary / 7th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events The Achievers University 10th Anniversary / 7th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events has been announced. The University community are hereby informed. The Vice Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, Engineer Professor Tunji Samuel Ibiyemi on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Council and Senate …

The post Achievers University 10th Anniversary / 7th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

