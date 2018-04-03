 Across Latin America, bishops deliver Easter messages with an edge - Crux: Covering all things Catholic — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Across Latin America, bishops deliver Easter messages with an edge – Crux: Covering all things Catholic

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Crux: Covering all things Catholic

Across Latin America, bishops deliver Easter messages with an edge
Crux: Covering all things Catholic
People react as others run for cover after a shooting near a Via Crucis procession in Acapulco, Mexico, March 30. (Credit: CNS photo/Stringer, Reuters.) Up and down Latin America, Catholic bishops in their Easter messages offered spiritual content, but
Plenary Council facilitator Lana Turvey-Collins urging all Church members to speak 'from their heart and mind'Catholic Leader
Feast of San Isidro — Latin Church FatherManila Bulletin
Catholic medical conference setCatholic Courier
National Catholic Register –mnnews.today –Orion Gazette –MaltaToday
all 39 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.