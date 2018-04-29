Act swiftly on national minimum wage, govt urged - Fin24 — Nigeria Today

Act swiftly on national minimum wage, govt urged – Fin24
|
Fin24
|
Act swiftly on national minimum wage, govt urged
Fin24
Cape Town – The government is being encouraged to move with speed to implement the National Minimum Wage (NMW) of R3 500 a month, which was set to be announced this May Day. The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) on Sunday called on …
Minimum wage bill to be amended
Can Cosatu get its bite back?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!