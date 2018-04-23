Acting is as lucrative as Medicine, Law -says Fred Amata — Nigeria Today

Acting is as lucrative as Medicine, Law -says Fred Amata

Fred Amata, the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), on Monday says acting is a profession that is as productive as Medicine or Law. Amata told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the stakeholders in the acting profession should be accorded same respect accorded to lawyers, engineers, medical doctors and […]

The post Acting is as lucrative as Medicine, Law -says Fred Amata appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

