ActionAid tasks journalists, CSOs on agricultural budget monitoring — Nigeria Today

ActionAid tasks journalists, CSOs on agricultural budget monitoring

ActionAid Nigeria has appealed to journalists and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, to play

critical roles in budget monitoring, tracking and advocacy to assist agricultural production,

especially at small holder farmers level.

Programme manager of the organization, Mrs Gift Omoniwa made the appeal yesterday in an

interview with journalists in Lokoja.

She said that 70 percent of Nigerians were engaged in agriculture, adding that over 90 percent

of food being consumed in the country was produced by small holder farmers, 60 to 80 percent

of whom were women.

Omoniwa regretted that agriculture used to account for 40 percent of the Gross Domestic

Product of the country but had dropped to 23 percent, aggravating concerns and poverty trap

among small holder farmers, a situation she attributed to a myriad of challenges like access to

credit facilities and farm inputs facing farmers, especially the small holder women farmers.

According to her, while allocation to agriculture sector has continued to dwindle and hardly

meet the Maputo declaration of 10 percent of national budgets, implementation had

constituted a great challenge.

The call for monitoring and tracking of budget implementation had become imperative with

journalists and civil society organisations utilising the Freedom of Information Bill to source

information from MDAs.

Omoniwa, who is also the executive director of Kogi-based Participation Initiative for

Behavioural Change in Development, PIBCID, ActionAid rights partners in the state, said

sustained tracking of agriculture sector budgets would greatly reduce corruption in the sector.

She added that tracking would put duty bearers on their toes and make them more transparent

and accountable.

It would be recalled that ActionAid recently organised a two-day media training on Agriculture

Budgeting Monitoring, Tracking and Advocacy at Goshen City, Auta-Baleffi, Nasarawa State, to

enable adequate publicity.

