Active mobile lines in Nigeria hit 148m in February – NCC — Nigeria Today

Active mobile lines in Nigeria hit 148m in February – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says active mobile phone lines in the country rose to 148 million in February, from the 147 million recorded in January, an increase of 1, 096 ,646 million. NCC made this known in its monthly Subscribers Operator Data posted on its website. The Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), for active mobile lines, however, had 217,566 users in February, just as in January.

