Activision has no idea what to do with Call of Duty — Nigeria Today

Activision has no idea what to do with Call of Duty

If recent reports are correct, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will not feature a single-player campaign. It’s the latest in a long list of decisions proving Activision has absolutely no idea what to do with the Call of Duty franchise.

The post Activision has no idea what to do with Call of Duty appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

