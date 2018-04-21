Activist urges Buhari to intensify fight against corruption — Nigeria Today

Activist urges Buhari to intensify fight against corruption

An Enugu-based activist, Comrade Chris Chukwu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify the fight against corruption to totally block all loopholes from where public funds are stolen.

Chukwu, who is an activist with Young African Leaders Initiative Network, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

He said that the massive corruption in the nation’s polity had led to poor infrastructure and under-development of the country.

“It has Increased cost of goods and services, increased poverty, shoddy work and stalled projects, poor medical services, reduced investments in our economy; unemployment; rise in crime rate and insecurity; social unrest and negative international image are all fall out of this monster.

“All these have seriously affected the country, most especially the youths negatively,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria will be next to no country if corruption is not totally eliminated.

“So, I must commend your efforts, Mr President in fighting corruption so far, but the fight needed to be intensified so that Nigerians who wine and dine in corruption would really learn their lessons.

“The fight against corruption should be intensified without fear or favour, without sentiments, no matter the tribe and political inclinations.

“I will love Mr President to take advantage of these corrupt individuals and ensure they are brought to book,’’ Chukwu said.

The activist also advised that the loots recovered from looters should be re-invested to enhance the welfare of Nigerians.

