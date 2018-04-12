 Activist want people offering money to street children arrested - New Vision — Nigeria Today
Activist want people offering money to street children arrested – New Vision

New Vision

Activist want people offering money to street children arrested
New Vision
“We advocate for better lives for street children and giving them money should be discouraged. KCCA should start arresting these people,” says Byaruhanga, a former street child. Streetchildren 703×422. Street child begging for money on the streets
