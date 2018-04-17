Activists Demand Israeli Soldiers Disobey Orders to Shoot Unarmed Palestinians - NewsClick — Nigeria Today

Activists Demand Israeli Soldiers Disobey Orders to Shoot Unarmed Palestinians – NewsClick
|
NewsClick
|
Activists Demand Israeli Soldiers Disobey Orders to Shoot Unarmed Palestinians
NewsClick
Israeli forces continue to open fire against Palestinians as the 45-day long Great Return March reached its third week last Friday. Having already killed more than 30 people – including journalists covering the protests, and injured over a thousand …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!