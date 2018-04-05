 Actor Gabriel Afolayan Set To Wed - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actor Gabriel Afolayan Set To Wed – Concise News

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

Actor Gabriel Afolayan Set To Wed
Concise News
Nigerian actor and film director Gabriel Afolayan has shared his pre-wedding photos on his Instagram page. Concise News learnt that the actor will be tying the knot with his fiance, Banke. Gbenga Afolayan is the younger brother of popular film producer

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.