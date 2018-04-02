 Actor, TChidi Chikere's Ex-wife, Sophia Falls inside Lagos Gutter After Church Service - Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actor, TChidi Chikere’s Ex-wife, Sophia Falls inside Lagos Gutter After Church Service – Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)

Actor, TChidi Chikere's Ex-wife, Sophia Falls inside Lagos Gutter After Church Service
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Nollywood actor, Tchidi Chikere may have divorced his former wife, Sophia, but the memories still linger as they had kids together. Well, Sophia over the weekend did not have it rosy after church service as she wanted to go home and have a nice time

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.