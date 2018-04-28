 Actors, producers, singers, others pay tribute to Pius Amolo aka Bongoliso - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actors, producers, singers, others pay tribute to Pius Amolo aka Bongoliso – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Actors, producers, singers, others pay tribute to Pius Amolo aka Bongoliso
Vanguard
Lagos – The entertainment industry in Nigeria on Friday held a night of tribute and songs at the Ayo Banloke Center for the late seasoned actor, singer and dancer, Pius Amolo, popularly called Bonngoliso. Pius Amolo The Delta-born Amolo (55) died on

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.